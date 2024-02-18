Reeza Hendricks Joins Multan Sultans Ahead of Clash With Karachi Kings

South African opening batter, Reeza Hendricks joined the Multan Sultans squad on Sunday ahead of their opening clash against Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Multan stadium.

Other foreign players who have already joined the Multan squad include two English players Dawid Malan and David Willey. Karachi-born U.A.E cricketer Usman Khan has also joined the team.

England’s death bowling specialist Chris Jordan, West Indies wicketkeeper batter Johnson Charles, and English bowler Olly Stone will also team up with the squad in the coming days.

Mutlta Sultans have reached the final of the PSL three times in the last three seasons and have lost the last two finals in succession against Lahore Qalandars. They won the coveted title in 2021 against Peshawar Zalmi, a one-sided encounter in which they won by 47 runs.

The Sultans will host five matches in Multan this PSL and they will host Karachi Kings, Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators, and Peshawar Zalmi. Multan Sultans is one of the four hosts who will enjoy the home ground and 12th-man advantage from the crowd in half of their group matches.

Last night Islamabad United defeated defending champions Lahore Qalandars emphatically at the Gaddafi Stadium by 8 wickets. Shadab Khan was named man of the match for an economical bowling spell of (1-24) in 4 overs and blistering innings of 74* off 41 deliveries.

