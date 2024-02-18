PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

How To Watch Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi PSL 9 Match Live Streaming

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Feb 18, 2024 | 12:45 pm

2019 Pakistan Super League winners, Quetta Gladiators, face 2017 PSL Champions, Peshawar Zalmi, in a blockbuster contest at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Quetta has a new leader, Rilee Rossouw, as their ex-captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, was made to step down after captaining the side for eight consecutive seasons. To catch Rossouw’s first match as QG’s captain, head over to PSL Live Streaming.

Gladiators faced success during the initial seasons of PSL, but their success was short-lived as the performance in the previous few seasons hasn’t been on par.

Zalmi has an enthusiastic owner, Javed Afridi, who is lauded for his marketing skills. They won the 2nd edition of the tournament, but since then they have lost two Finals.

The match will be broadcast live on two TV channels, A Sports and Ten Sports in Pakistan.

Live commentary, ball-by-ball updates, and the match scorecard of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

The PSL live streaming will also be available on the Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha. Jazz Tamasha will also live-stream the match on their website.

Mobile Streaming will also include Snack Video which is for free, myco mobile App, and Begin.Watch. All platforms will provide streaming in HD quality.

The high-octane PSL 9 action can be live-streamed through these platforms:

Mobile Streaming

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android iOS
1. tapmad (paid) LINK LINK
2. Tamasha (free) LINK LINK
3. Snack Video (free) LINK LINK
4. myco LINK LINK
5. Begin.Watch LINK

Web Streaming

1. Tamasha (free) LINK
2. Tapmad TV (paid) LINK

