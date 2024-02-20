PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

How To Watch Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United PSL 9 Match Live Streaming

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Feb 20, 2024

Taking a positive start in their respective campaigns, Multan Sultans and Islamabad United face each other in the fifth match of PSL 9 at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Powered by Shadab Khan and Agha Salman’s 138-run partnership, United chased Lahore Qalandars’ 196-run total comfortably in the second-last over of the first match of PSL 9.

Shadab, also the captain of Islamabad, was adjudged the Player of the Match award due to his all-round performance.

Multan Sultans, on the other hand, defeated the Karachi Kings outfit by 55 runs in the third match of PSL 9.

South African opener, Reeza Hendricks, scored 79* while Dawid Malan constructed 52 which resulted in MS posting 185-2.

Economical, and wicket-taking, bowling spells from David Willey, Mohammad Ali, Abbas Afridi and Usama Mir resulted in the win.

Multan versus Islamabad will be broadcast live on two TV channels: A Sports and Ten Sports (in Pakistan)

The PSL live streaming will also be available on Tapmad TV and Jazz Tamasha.

Jazz Tamasha will also live-stream the match on their website.

Mobile Streaming will also include Snack Video which is for free, myco Mobile App, and Begin.Watch.

All platforms will provide streaming in HD quality.

Live commentary, ball-by-ball updates, and the match scorecard of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

The high-octane PSL 9 action can be live-streamed through these platforms:

PSL 9 Mobile Streaming:

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android IOS
1. Tapmad (paid) LINK LINK
2. Tamasha (free) LINK LINK
3. Snack Video (free) LINK LINK
4. myco LINK LINK
5. Begin.Watch LINK

PSL 9 Web Streaming

1. Tamasha (free) LINK
2. Tapmad TV (paid) LINK

 

Faiz Ahmed

>