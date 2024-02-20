Hafeez Criticizes Lahore Qalandars’ Players Development Program

Critiquing Lahore Qalandars’ Players Development Program, ex-cricketer Mohammad Hafeez claimed that Haris Rauf is the only international-level product of the system.

Talking to a private news channel, Hafeez said: “In the nine years (of PSL), PDP has made one international-level product, which is Haris Rauf.”

Hafeez’s critique comes in the backdrop of Qalandars losing the first two matches of PSL 9.

“PDP hypes the Lahore franchise,” as Hafeez claimed that the program is good for LQ’s marketing, but it hasn’t given out adequate products to the national team.

Adding insult to injury, ex-LQ player Azhar Ali said: “They (Lahore) even add Shaheen Shah Afridi and Fakhar Zaman to the PDP but they were already a part of the PCB system.”

Hafeez added some relief by saying that the franchise looks after the players when they are financially weak, but that doesn’t mean that they are giving out ample international-level products.

Another panelist on the show, Misbah-ul-Haq, said that Mirza Tahir Baig is another product of PDP, but he isn’t quite as ready for international cricket.

