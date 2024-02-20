PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Shaheen Afridi Gifts His Bat to Young Gladiator Khawaja Nafay After Heroic Innings

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Feb 20, 2024 | 1:40 pm

Quetta Gladiators’ man of the match, Khawaja Nafay, thanked Shaheen Afridi after his scintillating knock against Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium earned him a bat from the Pakistan T20I skipper.

It has been termed as a great gesture by the Lahore Qalandars who lost due to the youngster’s heroic knock in the second innings.

Lahore Qalandars made a surprising decision after they won the toss and elected to bat first on a pitch where their fast-bowling unit did not perform up to the mark.

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf were both taken to the cleaners by the Quetta batters, especially the latter one who bowled with an economy of 11.75 and conceded 47 runs in his four-over spell.

Many cricketing connoisseurs criticized the Qalandars captain for his decision to bat first but in the second innings. Lahore’s fielding was also below par.

The 22-year-old gladiator notched up his first-ever fifty in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at a strike rate of 193.54 which included 3 sixes and 4 fours.

Quetta Gladiators have now become the first team in the PSL 9 season to register 4 points on the table and comfortably sit on the top after 2 matches. On the other hand, Lahore Qalandars still haven’t attained any points and sit in 4th place with more games played than Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings.

Here is the updated PSL 9 points table.

Shayan Obaid Alexander

>