Australia Sets an Unwanted Record in T20I

Australia has become the first team in T20I history to concede 200+ runs in four consecutive matches. They achieved this feat playing New Zealand in the first T20I of the 3-match series.
The Aussies traveled to their nearby country to play the T20I as well as a two-match Test series. The Test series commences on February 29.
Playing at Wellington, New Zealand scored 215-3 in the allotted 20 overs. The opener, Devon Conway, scored 63 runs (5×4 2×6) while one-down batter, Rachin Ravindra, amassed 68 (2×4 6×6).
Australia’s Test skipper, Pat Cummins, was the most expensive bowler out of the lot. His figures read 4-0-43-1 while fellow bowlers Adam Zampa (3-0-42-0), Glenn Maxwell (2-0-32-0) and Mitchell Starc (4-0-39-1) were equally unimpressive.
Before the NZ match, Australia faced West Indies in a 3-match T20I series. They conceded 200+ run totals in all matches.
202-8, 207-9, 220-6 – as Australia won the series, 2-1.
New Zealand is known to be a batting-friendly country in T20 format. The ground dimensions and pitch conditions ensure that 200+ totals are scored consistently.
Australia conceded 200+ totals in their home conditions which comes as a surprise. Their grounds aren’t small like NZ, but the totals indicate a shift of strategy from the Aussies.
