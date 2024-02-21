PSL 9 – Match 6: Karachi Kings Comfortably Chase Down Against Peshawar

Karachi Kings pounced upon Peshawar Zalmi, as the Men in Blue&Gold won PSL 9’s sixth match by seven wickets at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The day started with the toss being won by Karachi Kings who decided to field first.

Shoaib Malik made the early in-roads by bowling Saim Ayub out for a golden duck. Peshawar lost two further wickets during the powerplay stage, before the ever-reliant, Babar Azam, steadied the innings.

Zalmi’s captain scored 72 runs (7×4 1×6) at a healthy strike rate of 141. West Indian batter, Rovman Powell, gathered 39 runs (3×4 2×6) as he played the second fiddle to Babar.

Karachi’s bowlers gave a positive performance. Shoaib Malik bowled a solitary, first, over where he gave away three runs and took a wicket. Left-arm pacer, Mir Hamza, bowled economically and took 3 wickets (4-0-28-3).

Aussie pacer, Daniel Sams, grabbed two wickets while Hasan ‘The Generator’ Ali brought home three wickets.

Karachi Kings made a quick start as Shan Masood and Mohammad Akhlaq opened. Kings top-order scored at a modest strike rate, but it was Kieron Pollard who played a fire-knock which helped KK cruise the chase.

Pollard scored 49 runs (4×6 4×6) from 21 balls, with Waqar Salamkheil and Mohammad Zeeshan bearing the brunt of the power-hitting.

Luke Wood (3.5-1-20-2), Salman Irshad (3-0-22-0), and Aamer Jamal (2-0-13-0) bowled economical spells, but they couldn’t stop Pollard from acing the chase.

Mir Hamza (4-0-28-3) was adjudged as the Player of the Match.

