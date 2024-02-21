Security Papers Ltd Posts 122% Profit Growth in First Half of FY24

By ProPK Staff | Published Feb 21, 2024 | 7:25 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

Security Papers Limited (PSX: SEPL) released its financial statement for the first six months of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, announcing a profit of Rs. 746 million (EPS Rs. 12.59) showing an increase of 122 percent compared to the profit of Rs. 336 million (EPS Rs. 5.67) reported in the same period last year (SPLY).

Going by the results, SEPL’s topline increased by 38 percent to Rs. 3.49 billion as compared to Rs. 2.53 billion in SPLY. The Company’s cost of sales rose by 26 percent to Rs. 2.51 billion vs SPLY. However, due to a higher increase in sales, the gross profit improved substantially by 82 percent to Rs. 976 million.

ALSO READ

The Company also announced an interim dividend of Rs. 2.5 per share (25 percent).

Expressing his delight at the results, SEPL Chairman Mohammad Aftab Manzoor expressed that the company’s strategic focus is on increasing sales via diversifying its customer base, focusing on operational costs and the positive outcome of a number of reforms introduced in the Company has yielded superb financial performance. “Our strategic vision and relentless focus on new initiatives and diversification has more than doubled the EPS of the Company. SEPL’s strong performance is a testament to its commitment to progress aimed at delivering value to shareholders and customers,” he said.

Expressing confidence in the future performance, the SEPL chairman expressed that the recently concluded technical consultancy agreement with a leading European Security Paper Company that aims to benchmark SEPL’s operational efficiencies will help in preparing comprehensive efficiency and cost improvement plans.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Oscar-Winning Filmmaker Asif Kapadia to Direct Roger Federer Documentary
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>