3G/4G Users in Pakistan Increase By 1.11 Million in January 2024

The number of cellular subscribers increased from 189.44 million by the end of December 2023 to 190.18 million by the end of January 2024, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) data revealed.

The number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan increased from 127.68 million by the end of December to 128.79 million by the end of January.

The cellular teledensity increased from 78.93 percent by the end of December to 79.11 percent by the end of January. Total teledensity increased from 80 percent by the end of December to 80.2 percent by end of January.

Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration increased from 53.2 percent by the end of December to 53.57 percent by the end of January.

Jazz’s total count for 3G users declined from 3.492 million by the end of December to 3.388 million by the end of January. Jazz 4G users increased from 43.867 million by the end of December to 44.292 million by the end of January.

Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 2.217 million by the end of December to 2.162 million by the end of January while the number of 4G users increased from 34.202 million by the end of December to 34.660 million by the end of January.

Telenor 3G subscribers decreased from 2.380 million by the end of December to 2.280 million by the end January while the number of 4G users of Telenor increased from 23.300 million by end December to 23.560 million by end January.

Ufone 3G users stood at 2.190 million by end January compared to 2.188 million by end December. The number of 4G users of Ufone increased from 14.484 million by end December to 14.690 million by end January.