Arshad Nadeem Sets His Sights on Paris Olympics After Recovering From Injury

Pakistan’s premier javelin thrower, Arshad Nadeem, began his training after going through a knee surgery in the United Kingdom.

According to Arshad, he went through the surgery during the third week of February 2024, as he prepares for the Paris Olympics in July-August.

Earlier, the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) and coach of Arshad provided an update on his chronic injury due to which he was ruled out of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

In October 2023, a senior official revealed that the federation had forwarded his medical reports to London-based orthopedic surgeon Dr. Ali Sher Bajwa in a bid to seek expert advice on the injury.

According to AFP chairperson Major General (retired) Mohammad Akram Sahi, Arshad Nadeem will be sent abroad for training if he regains his prime fitness.

Arshad’s main rival, Neeraj Chopra, won the Gold Medal in 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Neeraj was sent abroad to train prior to the 2020 event. It bared fruit as he won the coveted prize for the South Asian country.

Arshad Nadeem came 5th in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but an improvement is imminent.

Nadeem’s coach, Salman Butt stated, “We will make every effort to make him fit for the Paris Olympics.”