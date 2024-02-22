Azhar Ali Points Out Flaws in Shaheen Afridi’s Captaincy in Absence of Rashid Khan

Former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali pointed out that Shaheen Afridi’s captaincy has been exposed without their star Afghan spin-all-rounder Rashid Khan following Qalandars’ three consecutive defeats in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9.

Lahore pummeled to fifth place in PSL standings after yesterday’s defeat against the Multan Sultans by five wickets in the second last over of the match.

“I think Shaheen Afridi’s captaincy and Lahore’s bowling has been exposed. The absence of Rashid Khan is clearly hurting Lahore since they no longer have the comfort he provided to the other bowlers in the middle overs” said the former captain.

ALSO READ Kamran Akmal Hints on Potential Squad For 2024 T20 World Cup

Azhar Ali also pointed out that there was no coordination between the bowlers and the captain during the match against Multan as the game turned its tide when Iftikhar arrived on the crease and smashed 34 runs off 11 balls, finishing the game on his own in the 19th over.

While talking on a local media channel, Azhar said the tactics by Shaheen were all over the place as you cannot keep the fine-leg fielder up and bowl on the leg side.

He also indicated that the fast bowlers Haris Rauf and Shaheen were both quite erratic in their line and lengths and that the former needs a rest as he looks out of sorts with mental fatigue.

Under pressure, Lahore Qalandars will now play their next match against their arch-rivals Karachi Kings on February 24 at Gaddafi Stadium.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads.