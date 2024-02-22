Scientists Reveal Dangerous Side Effects of Most Famous COVID-19 Vaccines

In the most extensive global vaccine safety study conducted to date, researchers have identified associations between COVID-19 vaccines and rare neurological, blood, and heart-related conditions, albeit with small increases. The study included 99 million people across 8 countries.

While these vaccines have proven effective in preventing severe illness, fatalities, and long-term COVID-19 symptoms, concerns have arisen regarding their potential side effects.

Notably, mRNA vaccines, including those developed by Pfizer Inc., BioNTech SE, and Moderna Inc., have been linked to a higher risk of heart-related inflammation, particularly myocarditis, following first, second, and third doses. The risk appears most pronounced after the second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Additionally, there is an elevated risk of pericarditis, and inflammation of the sac surrounding the heart, associated with certain doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Viral-vector vaccines, such as the one developed by the University of Oxford and produced by AstraZeneca Plc, have shown associations with specific adverse events.

These include an increased risk of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, a type of blood clot in the brain, and Guillain-Barre syndrome, a neurological disorder where the immune system mistakenly attacks the peripheral nervous system.

Notably, the Oxford-developed vaccine has been associated with a significant increase in Guillain-Barre syndrome cases compared to mRNA vaccines.

Furthermore, the study identified potential safety signals for conditions like transverse myelitis and acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, characterized by inflammation of the spinal cord and brain, respectively. These signals were observed following both viral-vector and mRNA vaccines.

In a separate study conducted by the Yale School of Medicine, over 240 adults experiencing chronic post-vaccination syndrome reported symptoms such as exercise intolerance, excessive fatigue, numbness, and cognitive difficulties.

Despite these findings, the exact cause of the syndrome remains unknown, and there are currently no standardized diagnostic tests or treatments available.

Principal investigator Harlan Krumholz from the Yale New Haven Hospital Center for Outcomes Research and Evaluation emphasized the importance of understanding these adverse events to alleviate suffering and enhance vaccine safety. He acknowledges that while vaccines have undoubtedly saved numerous lives, it’s crucial to address the concerns of individuals who experience adverse effects.