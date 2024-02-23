IPL Player to be Investigated in Indian Model Suicide Case

Indian Model Tania Singh was found dead in Surat at her apartment on Friday and the police had summoned the Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma following the incident as both were reportedly good friends.

While there was no suicide note in the apartment where she hanged herself from the ceiling fan, the Police in Surat are searching for evidence and they are trying to rectify the loopholes in the case to resolve it.

Abhishekh Sharma won the Under 19 World Cup with India 6 years ago and started his first-class career with Punjab in the Ranji Trophy during the 2017-18 season.

His IPL career started with Delhi Capitals in 2018. The 23-year-old has not looked back after joining Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2022, giving valuable performances for the franchise.

“We have so far learned this much that Abhishek Sharma was friends with the deceased model,” said the Assistant Commissioner of Surat Police.

ALSO READ Latest PSL 9 Points Table as Quetta Gladiators Conquer Islamabad United

The Police authorities also discovered that the deceased Indian model had sent a message to Abhishek Sharma but the cricketer did not respond to her texts.

Further investigation is still underway but so far the case has been filed as ‘accidental death.’