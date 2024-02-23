PSL 9 Match 9 Preview: Leaders Multan Sultans Take On Struggling Peshawar Zalmi

Multan will sought to extend their winning streak to four wins against Peshawar Zalmi after defeating Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars, and Karachi Kings.

Peshawar Zalmi has been a side that the Sultans have targeted in the past to get 2 points, defeating them 10 times in the PSL, they boast a formidable record against the yellow storm. The high-flying sultans will look to make sure that they extend the winning streak to 11.

Olly Stone has been ruled out from the Multan squad but it seems the pace battery of last year’s finalists is well stacked and they have all the basis covered due to their shrewd draft picks.

Zalmi’s middle order is not clicking at all, players with high expectations like Saim Ayub, Asif Ali, and Muhammad Haris need to find their form back. All these batters need to support their skipper Babar Azam who has delivered performances with the bat albeit his captaincy which has left a lot of question marks of late, especially his bowling changes and field placements.

Pitch Report:

Multan Cricket Stadium is generally known to be batting-friendly with a lush green outfield but this PSL we have seen that the pitch has been a lot slower and batters have found it difficult to find the middle of the bat. The ball will grip a bit for the spinners and the pacers will get some help in terms of seam and swing if they try to bowl with pace. With mild and favorable weather conditions at 24c, taking wickets with the new ball will be key.

Head-to-Head Record:

Team Matches Wins Losses Multan Sultans 13 10 3 Peshawar Zalmi 3 10

Expected Playing XIs

Multan Sultans:

M.Rizwan (c)(wk) Reeza Hendricks Iftikhar Ahmed David Willey Abbas Afridi Shahnawaz Dahani Dawid Malan Yasir Khan Khushdil Shah Usama Mir Muhammad Ali

Peshawar Zalmi:

Saim Ayub Muhammad Haris (wk) Rovman Powell M. Zeeshan Luke Wood Salman Irshad Babar Azam (c) Tom Kohler Cadmore Asif Ali Aamer Jamal Waqar Salamkhel

