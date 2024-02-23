Woman Kills Man With Poisonous Tea Over Property Dispute

According to a local media outlet, a woman poisoned a man to death after inviting him to her house to finalize a deal regarding the purchase of a house in Hafizabad.

In his statement recorded with the police by the victim prior to his death, he said that he had purchased a house worth Rs. 5.5 million from a woman named Farah. He was called to the house by the woman for the remaining 1.1 million, where he was served with a cup of tea mixed with poison.

After consuming the tea, Zafar’s health rapidly deteriorated. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he could not survive.

Before his death, Zafar provided a statement to the police, alleging that Farah had poisoned his tea in an attempt to deprive him of his hard-earned 5.5 million rupees.

The Hafizabad police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the main accused, Farah, and three others, initiating further investigation into the case.