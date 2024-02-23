Woman Kills Man With Poisonous Tea Over Property Dispute

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Feb 23, 2024 | 7:12 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

According to a local media outlet, a woman poisoned a man to death after inviting him to her house to finalize a deal regarding the purchase of a house in Hafizabad.

In his statement recorded with the police by the victim prior to his death, he said that he had purchased a house worth Rs. 5.5 million from a woman named Farah. He was called to the house by the woman for the remaining 1.1 million, where he was served with a cup of tea mixed with poison.

After consuming the tea, Zafar’s health rapidly deteriorated. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he could not survive.

Before his death, Zafar provided a statement to the police, alleging that Farah had poisoned his tea in an attempt to deprive him of his hard-earned 5.5 million rupees.

The Hafizabad police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the main accused, Farah, and three others, initiating further investigation into the case.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Nadia Khan’s Husband’s Birthday Bash Turns into a Viral Dance Extravaganza
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>