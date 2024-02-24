Inquiry Launched After Viral Video Shows Male and Female Students of Famous University Doing Drugs

Sindh’s caretaker health minister has ordered an inquiry into a viral video clip allegedly showing three individuals using illicit drugs on the campus of Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS).

The vice chancellor of the university has been directed to conduct the investigation and submit a report within five days.

The video, which has been aired on television channels as well, shows two female and one male student smoking illicit drugs in a cafeteria at DUHS.

“This behavior is deeply concerning and tarnishes the reputation of all honorable medical professionals, not just in Sindh, but throughout the country. Doctors are esteemed symbols of pride and integrity, serving as role models for our youth,” the Health Minister Dr Saad Khalid Niaz said.

“Witnessing such actions reflects poorly on the profession as a whole. In particular, the exhibition of such behavior occurring at Dow, widely regarded as one of Pakistan’s prestigious institutions, is shocking and demands immediate action,” he added.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from DUHS has announced that the university is investigating the incident and will take appropriate action once the inquiry is concluded. “The university may take help from the law enforcement agencies if needed,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that just recently, the provincial government announced a ban on the usage of sheesha and e-cigarettes (vape) in public places. Authorities have been directed to enforce the Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-Smokers Health Ordinance 2002.