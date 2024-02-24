Lahore Qalandars Hope for First PSL 9 Win After Arrival of Another Foreign Star

West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope joined the Lahore Qalandars squad ahead of their clash with arch-rivals Karachi Kings in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9.

After missing the first three games due to his participation in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), the West Indian batter could not join the squad but now he will be available for selection throughout the PSL season.

The ODI skipper of the Windies squad will bring a lot of depth and class in the batting line-up of Lahore Qalandars with his experience of playing T20 leagues around the world.

Shai Hope was featuring for the Khulna Tigers in the BPL and his franchise finished 5th in table and failed to qualify for the top 4 spot following which the player has now landed in Pakistan to play for Lahore Qalandars, another franchise which is struggling at the bottom of the table with 3 losses on the trot.

The Qalandars have seen many inclusions in their squad during the past week, with Sikandar Raza, Carlos Braithwaite and George Linde also joining the squad at the early stages of the season.

Clearly it seems like the two-time PSL winners and defending champions are struggling to find a solid combination for their playing XI and their match against Karachi Kings tonight will reflect whether they have finally achieved the right spine of the team or not.

Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars will battle for the crucial 2 points in the PSL standings at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads.