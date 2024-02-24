Reddit Gets Improved Search and Google’s AI Tools

Reddit has long been criticized for its subpar search, leading many users to rely on Google Search instead of the platform’s native search functionality.

In a recent announcement, Reddit confirmed that this search system will persist, but with an expanded partnership with Google. Under this arrangement, Google will be granted access to the network’s Data API, facilitating improved discoverability of content and communities across the platform.

In a joint announcement, Reddit and Google Cloud have revealed plans to enhance the Reddit platform by leveraging new AI-powered capabilities within their existing partnership.

Google’s role will involve facilitating the implementation of more content-centric displays of Reddit information, aiming to streamline user engagement in the platform’s distinctive discussions.

Additionally, Google has expressed its commitment to utilizing the Reddit Data API to gain deeper insights into content and improve its engine’s ability to present information in a more precise and contextually relevant manner.

Despite the expansion of their partnership, Google reassures that its utilization of publicly available crawlable content for indexing, training, and displaying Google products will remain unchanged.

Reddit has also recently partnered with an unnamed AI company to allow the platform’s content to be used for AI training purposes in a contract worth $60 million per year. The news came shortly after the social media company announced plans for its initial public offering (IPO) last week.

Reddit reported a net income of $18.5 million in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This marks the company’s first profit in two years during the October-December quarter at a total revenue of $249.8 million. Reddit says that it wants to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RDDT.