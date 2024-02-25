PSL 9 Match 11 Preview: Unbeaten Quetta Gladiators Lock Horns With The Mighty Multan Sultans

Multan Sultans will clash with the unbeaten Quetta Gladiators at their home turf in a top-of-the-table clash as the hosts look to bounce back from their defeat against Peshawar Zalmi.

Both teams have won 3 matches so far but the Sultans have played one more while Quetta Gladiators have a game in hand and will go all out for a fourth consecutive win.

Multan currently sits at the top of the table with 6 points in 4 games with a run rate of +0.812 and Quetta Gladiators are breathing down their neck with 6 points in 3 matches with a run rate of +0.686.

Mohammad Rizwan’s men will be looking to bounce back after a last over thrilling defeat by 5 runs at the hands of Peshawar Zalmi while Quetta Gladiators can step one foot into the play-offs if they register a fourth win in Multan.

Expect no changes from both sides in this match as Multan and Quetta both possess solid combinations in the playing XI.

Pitch Report

The surface in Multan Cricket Stadium has been a lot more slower this season and the longer boundaries has turned out to be a challenge for the batters to hit the ball cleanly out of the park. There will be seam and swing in the powerplay overs. But the dew factor in the 2nd innings will force the winner of the toss to bowl first. Utilization of middle overs from 7-15 will be key here as the ball will grip in the pitch for medium pacers and spinners.

Head-to-Head Record

Team Matches Wins Losses Multan Sultans 11 7 4 Quetta Gladiators 4 7

Expected Playing XIs

Quetta Gladiators:

Saud Shakeel Rilee Rossouw (c) Khawaja Nafay Akeal Hossein Abrar Ahmed M. Hasnain Jason Roy Sarfraz Ahmed (wk) Sherfane Rutherford Mohammad Amir M. Wasim Jr.

Multan Sultans:

M.Rizwan (c)(wk) Reeza Hendricks Khushdil Shah David Willey Mohammad Ali Shahnawaz Dahani Dawid Malan Yasir Khan Iftikhar Ahmed Usama Mir Abbas Afridi

