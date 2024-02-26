Gold Price in Pakistan Registers An Increase

By ProPK Staff | Published Feb 26, 2024 | 6:02 pm

The price of gold in Pakistan increased on Monday to settle at Rs. 215,800 per tola.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) went up by Rs. 700 per tola to Rs. 215,800 while the price of 10 grams increased by Rs. 600 to Rs. 185,014.

In the international market, spot gold dropped slightly by 0.1 percent to $2,023.36 per ounce at 4:30 PM PKT.

The previous metal has felt small pressures as of late, with expectations of US inflation and interest rate speculation weighing on the bullion.

The safe-haven demand due to tensions in the Middle East has also bruised any hopes for big recoveries (globally) in the days to come.

