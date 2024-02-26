IHC Summons Law Secretary In Petition Against Appointment of Chairperson ATIR

Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court has summoned Law Secretary to submit relevant records in a case, challenging the appointment of Chairperson, Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue (ATIR).

On February 21, 2024, an important development took place during the regular hearing of a constitutional matter before the Honourable Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court.

The petition was filed by the Sargodha Tax Bar Association through its counsel, Barrister Asfandyar Khan Tareen, challenging the appointment of Chairperson, Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue (ATIR), Mian Tauqeer Aslam.

The Honourable Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court, Justice Aamer Farooq asked the representative appearing on behalf of the Ministry of Law and Justice to explain from the record whether all the judicial members were considered for the appointment of Chairperson, ATIR.

When the Summary sent by the Law Ministry to the Prime Minister for appointment of Chairperson, ATIR was presented in the Court, it was observed that no other judicial member was actually considered. Subsequently, the Chief Justice directed the Secretary Ministry of Law and Justice to appear in person along with the relevant record of a case on the next date of hearing, 18 March 2024.