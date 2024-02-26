JS Bank Appoints Atif Salim Malik as the New Chief Operating Officer

JS Bank, one of the fastest-growing banks in Pakistan, has appointed Atif Salim Malik as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Prior to his appointment as the COO, Atif served as the Group Head of Retail Banking at JS Bank, where he played a pivotal role in driving the Bank’s core retail business. Under his leadership, JS Bank made significant strides in SME, Agri, and consumer lending domains. Atif has over twenty-eight years of diverse experience in senior executive management roles across retail and microfinance banking sectors.

“Atif’s elevation defines JS Bank’s DNA of investing in its own talented individuals and promoting high performers, said Basir Shamsie, President & CEO of JS Bank. “Atif’s wealth of experience and leadership qualities make him the ideal candidate to lead our operational efforts as we continue to grow in the banking industry,” he added.

Atif’s extensive expertise entails various areas of banking and development, including general management, distribution channels, business strategy, marketing, financial risk, corporate governance, and human resource management. His leadership capabilities and business turnaround skills have contributed significantly to the growth and transformation of organizations throughout his career.

As the newly appointed COO, Atif Salim Malik will oversee key business areas, including distribution channels and customer experience, focusing on digitization to drive business strategy and ensure continued growth.

JS Bank is poised to lead the way in cultivating a positive work environment that thrives on creativity, integrity, and customer-centric values, ultimately enhancing its offerings and services while bolstering customer satisfaction and trust.