Liverpool Beats Chelsea in a Thrilling Final to Win EFL Cup [Highlights]

Liverpool beat Chelsea, 1-0, to win the EFL Cup – a record 10th time.

Reds captain, Virgil Van Dijk, scored the winner in the dying minutes of extra-time, 118th minute, through a corner delivered by left-back Kostas Tsimikas.

Liverpool shot-stopper, Caoimhin Kelleher, and defensive midfielder, Wataru Endo, were highly impressive keeping in mind they aren’t sure-shot starters in every match.

Kelleher’s left-hand block off Cole Palmer remained a highlight in the first half. Another impressive save later on in the match occurred when he stopped Conor Gallagher’s shot through his excellent positioning.

Virgil van Dijk scored through a set-piece, but the goal was disallowed due to Endo obstructing Chelsea’s Levi Colwill in the goal’s build-up.

Conor Bradley made a case for himself to become the first-choice right-back as Trent Alexander Arnold can be slotted in the midfield role once he comes back from injury.

Chelsea were without Thiago Silva and Marc Cucurella (both injured) which exposed the team’s lack of experience in the defense.

Djordje Petrovic made an impressive display as he stopped multiple chances during the 120 minutes. First-choice goalkeeper, Robert Sanchez, was benched after coming back from an injury.

Cole Palmer remained one of the impressive players from the Blues line-up. He came into play several times through creating and hitting shots.

His passing constructed a chance for Gallagher during the initial half, but the shot struck the post and came out.

Check out the highlights:

Liverpool manager, Jürgen Klopp, is in his farewell days. He has won another trophy during his seven-year tenure in the Merseyside. His team can win the ‘Quadruple’ as they haven’t been knocked out of the FA Cup and Europa League.

The Premier League race is headed by Liverpool, 60 points, with close contestants Manchester City, 59 points, and Arsenal, 58 points. PL season has twelve gameweeks remaining.