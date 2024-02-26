Multan Sultans Announces Replacement for Star Pacer

Multan Sultans have roped in Ali Majid in place of the injured Ihsanullah as they look to continue their fine form into the second-leg of Pakistan Super League, Season 9.

Majid comes in as a partial replacement of the tall fast bowler who has been ruled out of PSL 9 due to injury.

Born in Khanewal, Majid is an off-break bowler who specializes in power-play bowling. Having made his PSL debut last season with Peshawar Zalmi, Majid looks to establish a name for himself in the league.

32 years of age, Majid has never played first-class cricket as he specializes in white-ball cricket. His T20 record states that he averages 25.68 runs per wicket, with a meagre economy of 6.85 and a strike rate of 22.5 in 17 T20 matches.

The right arm off-spinner represented Southern Punjab in the previous province-wise domestic structure. He made his T20 debut for Qalandars when Marylebone Cricket Club, led by Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara, came to Pakistan, in February 2020, to play various PSL and domestic teams.

