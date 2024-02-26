Systems Limited & Ali Institute IT Training Collaboration: Innovative Minds Take Centerstage

The future of Information Technology in Pakistan is looking brighter than ever as the second batch graduated from IT Mustakbil Training Program. Systems Limited conducted this program in collaboration with the Ali Institute of Education. The most awaited ceremony was organized as a testament to recognizing the success, incredible talent, and perseverance of 110+ graduates of ITM Batch 2.

Toima Asghar Group CHRO, Systems Limited welcomed the graduates, esteemed faculty, and honorable guests from Systems Limited, Ali Institute of Education and Packages Group. She congratulated the graduates on the successful completion of this intensive technical training program in order to thrive in the Information Technology sector.

Certificates were distributed among graduates by the leadership of Systems Limited. Top position holders of each specialization, mentors, and talent acquisition team were honored with souvenirs of appreciation for their remarkable performance and valuable contribution to this program. Asima Munir, Abbas Ali, and Muhammad Hassan Javed secured top positions in Business Process Automation – UI Path, Flutter, and DevOps & Serverless specializations, respectively.

Living legend Syed Babar Ali graced the event and advised all graduates to keep on learning and seeking knowledge as this program is just the beginning. He added that you should work in teams to capitalize on the skills of each and every member of the team. Success in life depends upon hard work and being honest with yourself and everyone else. Talking about the expansion of IT Mustakbil, he said, we need to train our youth on advanced technical skills round the clock throughout the year.

At this occasion, Asif Peer, Group CEO & MD, Systems Limited said: “This graduation is not just a recognition of what you have achieved, but a celebration of what you are capable to accomplish. Know it all to learn it all! That’s the real transition, whoever possess this attitude, success will be at his/her door step. Converting possibilities into break throughs is where true skill thrives to open new horizons in your lives. Now this is your time to give back to the society, it is graduates like you who will drive innovation and make a lasting impact.”

The senior leadership of Systems Limited and Ali Institute of Education, mentors, faculty and alumni of IT Mustakbil Training Program also participated in this auspicious event to appreciate these graduates.