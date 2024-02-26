Updated ICC Test Championship Points Table As India Wins Series Against England

India triumphed over England and sealed a series win on their home turf in the absence of star players like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohamed Shami.

ALSO READ Multan Sultans Announces Replacement for Star Pacer

The emphatic victory at the JSCA stadium in Jharkhand means that India has now surged into second place in the ICC Test championship rankings with a win percentage of 64% where they registered 5 wins 2 losses and one draw.

New Zealand have solidified their place at the top of the table with a win percentage of 75%, the Kiwis defeated South Africa by 2-0 in their 2-match Test series. Achieving an emphatic win in the first test by 281 runs and then managed to clean-sweep the Proteas in the second test with a dominating 7-wicket victory.

Pakistan sits in the 5th spot with a win percentage of 36.66% with 2 wins and 3 back-to-back losses against Australia when they suffered a clean sweep in December.

ALSO READ Renowned English Coach Believes this Pakistani Youngster Will Achieve Greatness Like Babar Azam

England is now the second worst-performing team in the table with the most losses (5), the Three Lions played 9 matches in total and have a win-loss ratio of 19.44%. Sri Lanka sits at the bottom with zero wins and zero points

Check out the latest standings:

Team Wins Loss Draws Points Penalty Percentage of Points New Zealand 3 1 0 36 0 75% India 5 2 1 62 -2 64.58% Australia 6 3 1 66 -10 55% Bangladesh 1 1 0 12 0 50% Pakistan 2 3 0 22 -2 36.66% West Indies 1 2 1 16 0 33.33% South Africa 1 3 0 12 0 25% England 3 5 1 21 -19 19.44% Sri Lanka 0 2 0 0 0 0%

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads.