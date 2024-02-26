Renowned English Coach Believes this Pakistani Youngster Will Achieve Greatness Like Babar Azam

Renowned English bowling coach, Ian Pont, predicts in a X (previously Twitter) post that Quetta Gladiators newcomer, Khawaja Nafay, has a bright future ahead if he is ‘handled correctly’.

ALSO READ Can Lahore Still Qualify for PSL 9 Play-offs?

Pont expressed his view on a social media post after seeing Nafay’s batting prowess in the initial half of the Pakistan Super League, Season 9. The right-hand batter played a match-winning innings of 60* against reigning champions Lahore Qalandars which prompted multiple experts to voice their opinion in favor of Nafay.

At 22 years of age, Pont believes that Nafay is on track to become a superstar, just like Babar Azam, as he has the talent to achieve massive heights.

Nafay has played various white-ball leagues, representing franchises such as Chattogram Challengers (BPL), Deccan Gladiators (T10), Overseas Warriors (KPL) and Quetta Gladiators (PSL).

ALSO READ PSL 9 Match 13 Preview: Battle for Top 4 Intensifies as Islamabad United Takes on Peshawar Zalmi

Born on 13 February 2002, the right-hand batter hasn’t played List-A and First-Class cricket which is an indication of lack of experience.

To emulate the success of Babar Azam, he would need to grind in the domestic structure before he’s selected in the national team. Nonetheless, Pont is awed by the talent at display.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads.