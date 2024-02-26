Xiaomi Debuts Xiaomi 14 Series Internationally with Next-Generation Leica Optics, Powered by Xiaomi HyperOS

Xiaomi, a global leader in innovation, proudly announces the release of its latest flagship smartphone lineup, the Xiaomi 14 Series, during an exclusive launch event held in Barcelona, Spain. This unveiling marks a significant milestone in Xiaomi’s commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences to consumers worldwide.

At the event, William Lu, Partner and President of Xiaomi Corporation and President of Xiaomi International Business Department, showcased its newly upgraded group strategy, “Human X Car X Home” smart ecosystem, to the international markets.

Formalizing its strategic partnership in 2022, Xiaomi and Leica have jointly revolutionized the mobile imaging industry. Through a relentless pursuit of excellence, Xiaomi has continually redefined industry standards with each successive product generation.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra is engineered around the robust Xiaomi Guardian Structure, comprised of a high-strength aluminum frame, Xiaomi nano-tech vegan leather, and Xiaomi Shield Glass. Crafted from a single aluminum block, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra offers a remarkable 1.38x improved frame strength. Xiaomi nano-tech vegan leather features a newly developed formula, resulting in a thinner and lighter finish with 6x improved wear resistance.

Utilizing Xiaomi Shield Glass, the innovative All Around Liquid Display of Xiaomi 14 Ultra redefines display by achieving consistent curvature on all sides and corners, seamlessly blending the visual appeal of a flat screen with the tactile feedback of a curved edge.

Enjoy an immersive visual experience with Xiaomi-custom C8 WQHD+ 6.73″ AMOLED display, additionally featuring a stunning WQHD+ (3200 x 1440) resolution, pixel density of 522 ppi, and variable 1-120Hz refresh rate, all backed by an impressive peak brightness of 3000 nits.

Xiaomi 14 Series comes equipped with the cutting-edge Xiaomi HyperOS operating system, a culmination of seven years of dedicated development by Xiaomi. This human-centric system is designed for the “Human X Car X Home” smart ecosystem, focusing on four major goals: Comprehensive Refactoring, Cross-Device Intelligent Connectivity, Proactive Intelligence, and End-to-End Security.

In terms of battery and charging, Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra are both equipped with the Xiaomi Surge battery management system, guaranteeing extended performance throughout the day.

Xiaomi 14 is powered by a 4610mAh battery supported by 90W HyperCharge and 50W wireless HyperCharge. Xiaomi 14 Ultra is powered by a larger 5000mAh battery with 90W HyperCharge along with the latest 80W wireless HyperCharge technology.³

Market Availability

Xiaomi 14 Pre bookings are now available online at Mistore, Corecart, Daraz, and Xiaomi sale. It will also be available nationwide in all retail outlets.

Xiaomi’s Distributors are Tech Sirat, Airlink Communications, Smartlink Technologies, Core Tech, Phonezo Impex, and Burque.

Xiaomi 14 has 1 Variant available, 12GB+512 GB. Variant Price is Rs. 339,999.

Device Specifications