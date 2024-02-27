Puppet Fiesta Extravaganza at Packages Mall: A Burst of Fun for Kids!

Step into a world of joy at Packages Mall from February 23rd to March 8th as it hosts the Puppet Fiesta, promising an unforgettable experience for kids and families alike.

Explore the magic of creativity with engaging activities designed just for them. The Kids Arts Station, in collaboration with Samad Stickoo Glue, is a hub for young artists to express their imagination and create masterpieces.

A shopping spree at Packages Mall becomes even more rewarding during this fiesta. Spend Rs. 5000 or more, and you’ll open the door to a world of joy for your kids everyday from 5pm onwards at Level 2.

The schedule is packed with excitement:

Puppet Show: Get captivated by the enchanting tales woven by skilled puppeteers. Folk Puppet Show: Immerse yourself in the rich cultural heritage through mesmerizing folk puppetry. Puppet Making Workshop: Let your kids’ creativity soar as they craft their own puppets. Storytelling & Comedy: A blend of laughter and captivating stories that will leave everyone smiling. Folk Horses Music/Dance: Experience the rhythmic beats and graceful movements of folk-inspired performances. Games: Engage in delightful games that promise endless laughter and fun. Face Painting: Transform into magical creatures or superheroes with vibrant face painting. Video Streaming: Capture the memorable moments and relive the Puppet Fiesta magic through video streaming.

Packages Mall has transformed into a haven for families, providing a lively blend of entertainment and learning for the little ones.

Join the celebration of creativity, culture, and joy – where every moment is a puppet-filled adventure!