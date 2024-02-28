Over 300 Tablets Used in Elections and Census Stolen From DEO’s Office

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Feb 28, 2024 | 3:03 pm

More than three hundred tablets allocated to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa department for data collection have reportedly disappeared, suspected to have been stolen.

These tablets were utilized during the digital census and the general election processes. The disappearance occurred at the District Education Office located in Peshawar.

In response to this incident, the DEP has initiated an inquiry, forming a three-member committee tasked with investigating the situation and providing a comprehensive report on the matter. Within a week, the anticipated report is slated for submission.

Touted as Pakistan’s inaugural digital census, the preceding census marked a significant milestone. Census workers were equipped with tablets, enabling them to conduct door-to-door data collection.

The deployment of these digital devices aimed to expedite the data collection and organization procedures, thereby facilitating a smoother operational flow.

Moreover, the census served as the cornerstone for the delineations utilized in the 2024 general elections.

Aasil Ahmed

lens

perspective

