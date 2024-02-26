X is Still Not Working Properly After 9 Days in Pakistan

The prolonged disruption of social media platform X in Pakistan has surpassed the nine-day mark, raising significant questions about access to digital communication and freedom of expression in the country. X, which was blocked on February 17th, continues to remain inaccessible to users across Pakistan as of February 26th.

When ProPakistani queried the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) about the status of X, they redirected the inquiry to the Ministry of Interior, adding layers of complexity to the situation.

Similarly, when attempts were made to seek clarification from the Ministry of Interior, no response was forthcoming, leaving the accessibility of the platform in a state of uncertainty.

Amidst the disruption, social media users in Pakistan have turned to Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) as a workaround to access X (Twitter). However, reports have emerged suggesting that government measures to block VPNs are impeding users’ ability to bypass the restrictions, intensifying frustrations among the online community.

The initial block on Twitter in Pakistan was prompted by allegations of electoral irregularities made by the former chief commissioner of Rawalpindi, Liaquat Ali Chatta, following the general elections held on February 8th.

In a bid to address the issue, the Sindh High Court (SHC) issued directives last Thursday, urging authorities to restore access to social media platform X and ensure uninterrupted service nationwide. However, despite the court’s orders, implementation remains elusive, prolonging the period of restricted access for users and exacerbating concerns regarding digital rights.

As the disruption persists, stakeholders are closely monitoring developments, with calls for a resolution that upholds principles of open communication and respects the democratic fabric of society. The ongoing saga underscores the evolving dynamics of governance in the digital age and underscores the importance of safeguarding fundamental rights in online spaces.