What’s the Truth Behind Cancellation of 800,000 Weapon Licenses in Punjab?

The Punjab chief minister’s office spokesperson has responded to media reports that claimed that the newly-elected CM, Maryam Nawaz, has suspended a significant number of arms licenses in the province.

The spokesperson clarified that no such order has been issued by Maryam Nawaz. It should be noted that different sections of the media claimed that the new provincial government has decided to suspend 800,000 arms licenses.

ALSO READ Entire Punjab Will Be Monitored Through Safe City Project By End of 2024

Furthermore, the spokesperson also clarified reports about the dissolution of all nine current educational boards of Punjab to create one unified board. He stated that no decision has been taken in this regard.

Moreover, the spokesperson also urged news channels to verify the facts before running a story. Recently, there were reports that the headquarters of the new unified board will be in Lahore.

ALSO READ Caretaker Govt to Empower NEPRA, OGRA to Set Electricity and Gas Tariffs

The reports further claimed that a senior officer of grade 20 or 21 will lead this ambitious project and a substantial budget of PKR 1.025 billion has also been allocated for it.