Chief Secretary Punjab and 6 Other Bureaucrats Appointed in PCB’s Board of Governors

Punjab’s Chief Secretary, Zahid Akhtar Zaman, along with six other government officials have been appointed in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Board of Governors (BoG) as Caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, makes decisive decisions in his last days as the premier.

Kakar nominated Mohsin Naqvi for the Chairperson PCB position while Naqvi was serving as the Caretaker Chief Minister of Pakistan’s most-populated province. He was elected as the Chief in the first week of February.

Kakar had previously nominated two individuals, Mohsin Naqvi and Mustafa Ramday, to the PCB Board of Governors while Zahid Akhtar Zaman comes as the third nominee. Ramday was previously nominated by then-Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif along with ex-PCB supremo Zaka Ashraf.

According to reports, orders have been issued regarding some of the officials but their specific roles within the PCB are yet to be determined.

Reports reveal that the PCB Chairperson is on leave, and is abroad with his family. The situation will change once he comes back.