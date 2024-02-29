Hyundai Pakistan to Unveil Ioniq 6 Electric Car Tomorrow

The Pakistani electric vehicle (EVs) market is expected to expand further as Hyundai Nishat is reportedly gearing up to launch its first EV in the country.

Since the last few days, the automaker has been sharing some teasers on its social media handles. After keeping the auto enthusiasts curious during this period, Hyundai finally hinted at launching a new car in Pakistan. The silhouette teased by Hyundai Nishat looks like the Ioniq 6.

ALSO READ Hyundai IONIQ 6 Can Travel Over 600 Kilometers on a Single Charge

Ioniq 6 base model started at $38,650 in the US (around Rs. 1.08 crore) and has a range of 429 km (53 KWh battery) making 149 horsepower. Currently, the US only offers the Ioniq 6 in the long-range single rear motor variant (priced at $42,450) with over 560km range (73 KWh battery) and 225 horsepower. It will be interesting to see if we get the 580 km range version or the 429km range variant with a less powerful motor.

According to the latest teaser, it is all set to unveil its latest addition to the local auto market tomorrow. “Drive with Hyundai as we pioneer a new era of mobility with only one day to go,” the automaker captioned its latest social media post.

As per reports, the mysterious Hyundai car is the Ioniq 6 EV. So far, the company hasn’t shared any details about the car’s price and its booking.