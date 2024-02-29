Netflix Announces Cricket Documentary on Rivalry of Pakistan and India [Trailer]

Netflix announces a sports documentary dedicated to India and Pakistan’s rivalry. The project titled as ‘The Greatest Rivalry’ has no release date as of yet, but a first look has been released on social media.

The first look starts with cricketing legends, Kapil Dev and Imran Khan, appearing with their World Cup trophies. The 1947 border is drawn in the video, which indicates that there will be a historical reference in the documentary.

The rivalry of Virender Sehwag and Shoaib Akhtar is seen. The cricket supporters have seen these two fight it out during their careers, and this project might have their point-of-view as well.

Lights, Camera, and CLEAN BOWLED!! Witness a bond forged in history- and victory!! 🏏🔥

Greatest Rivalry is coming soon, only on Netflix!#GreatestRivalry #GreatestRivalryOnNetflix #NextOnNetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/Ezow2j21C2 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 29, 2024

At the end of the first look, a ‘Coming Soon’ is shown which shows that more teasers should be expected in the coming time.

There’s confusion regarding whether this project will be about the World Cup matches between the two sides, or the bilateral series played between the two teams.