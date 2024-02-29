Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 to Launch Earlier With New and Faster CPUs

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 launched earlier than usual last year in October and it appears that the chipmaker is sticking with this earlier launch for the 8 Gen 4 too. The report comes from Qualcomm CMO Don McGuire, who confirmed that this year’s Snapdragon Summit will also take place in October in Hawaii.

The CMO shared a video on X during the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) event in Barcelona and announced that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is coming with Oryon CPUs. You can watch the video below.

❗️Calling all Snapdragon Insiders… CMO @donnymac is in Europe this week for #MWC24 and has a special message – and some secret intel – just for you 🕵 pic.twitter.com/RBsBvytRlo — Snapdragon UK (@Snapdragon_UK) February 28, 2024

However, Qualcomm is on the verge of unveiling a new addition to its Snapdragon 8 Gen series, just before the much-anticipated launch of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. Referred to by its model name SM8635, this upcoming chip is speculated to boast a single Cortex-X4 core running at a swift 2.9GHz, complemented by the Adreno 735 GPU to tackle graphically demanding tasks.

Rumors suggest that this chip will be produced using TSMC’s cutting-edge 4nm node technology and is anticipated to achieve an impressive AnTuTu benchmark score of approximately 1.7 million. Positioned strategically between the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Gen 3, industry insiders speculate that it may carry the moniker Snapdragon 8s Gen 2 or perhaps Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Lite.

While there is no information on its launch date, we expect it to launch by the middle of the year, just a few months before the impending Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. As for the Gen 4, the first adopters of the new flagship Qualcomm chip are expected to be Xiaomi, Motorola, and Samsung.