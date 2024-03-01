CM Maryam Nawaz Orders to Change the Design of Health Cards

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Mar 1, 2024 | 6:30 pm

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced that the redesigned health cards will soon be made functional.

Furthermore, she added that the revamping of Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centers (RHCs) will be undertaken in a phased manner across the province.

During a special meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, it was agreed to introduce a plan for providing free medicines in the emergency departments of government hospitals in Punjab. Additionally, it was decided to launch the home delivery of medicines commencing from May 1st.

Maryam Nawaz also requested recommendations to enhance the pathology system. She ordered the improvement of pathology lab standards across Punjab and requested a plan to be formulated accordingly.

The Chief Minister also requested recommendations and proposals for establishing a medical city in three districts. Additionally, Maryam Nawaz sought the list of vacant, uninhabited, and closed hospital buildings across Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz underscored that the provision of free medicines is the due right of the people of Punjab. During the meeting, the Chief Minister was informed that the revamping of major hospitals in Punjab will be finished by June.

