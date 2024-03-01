PM Kakar “Thinks’ Twitter is Working in Pakistan

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar thinks that X (formerly Twitter) is working in Pakistan.

In an interview with Urdu News, the premier was asked when the services of X will be restored in the country. In response, the prime minister said that in his opinion X is not restricted in Pakistan.

However, the premier added that if there are any technical issues related to X, the upcoming government will resolve them after assuming power.

It is pertinent to mention here that the services of X disappeared in Pakistan on February 17. There was no comment by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) or any other government official regarding the unexplained restriction of one of the most used social media platforms in the country.

According to internet monitor Netblocks, X remains restricted in Pakistan since February 17, despite brief moments of availability.

Last week, the Sindh High Court (SHC) directed the PTA to fully restore the services of X across the country. However, despite the court order, X remains blocked in Pakistan.

Moreover, despite the ban a number of ministers, including the IT Minister, in the caretaker setup and official accounts of government departments are freely posting on X, likely using VPN services.