CM Punjab Orders Anti-Encroachment Operation in Lahore

Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz has ordered the district administration to address the issue of encroachments in Lahore within a month, responding to citizens’ grievances.

Recently, citizens lodged complaints with the new CM regarding shopkeepers displaying goods outside their shops.

According to them, the situation has resulted in significant traffic problems due to encroachments from stalls and carts, leading to daily accidents.

In response to citizen complaints, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz ordered the administration to address traffic congestion and remove obstacles in both roads and markets.

Shopkeepers have been advised to keep their goods within the confines of their shops and ensure that carts and stalls are placed in designated areas.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz directed the relevant authorities to address citizen complaints within a month, ensuring smooth traffic flow and convenience for the citizens.