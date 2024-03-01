Oppo Watch X Announced as Rebranded OnePlus Watch 2

OnePlus and Oppo being sister companies share most of their technology. The latest shared product would be the Oppo Watch X, a rebranded OnePlus Watch 2 announced only a few days ago.

The Oppo Watch X is no different from the OnePlus Watch 2, not only in design but also in specifications. It utilizes Google Wear OS 4 for handling intensive tasks operating on dual systems, while a dedicated real-time operating system (RTOS) manages other functions such as activity and health tracking.

Powered by the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset and the BES 2700BP co-processor combination, the Watch X is further enhanced with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage capacity.

Sporting a round 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 60Hz, the Oppo Watch X is equipped with a 500 mAh battery. Oppo claims this battery can deliver up to 100 hours of usage in standard mode and extend up to 12 days in power saver mode.

Additionally, the watch features VOOC Flash charging technology, enabling a day’s worth of power to be achieved in just 10 minutes of charging, with a full 0-100% charge attained within 60 minutes.

Furthermore, Oppo’s latest watch offers a range of connectivity options including dual-band GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC. With an IP68 rating and 5ATM waterproofing, it has successfully passed 16 MIL-STD-810H durability tests, ensuring its resilience in various conditions.

Available in Platinum Black and Mars Brown color options, the Oppo Watch X is priced at $295 in Malaysia, with open sales scheduled to commence on March 2. While anticipation mounts for the Watch X to reach additional markets, definitive details regarding its availability await confirmation from Oppo.