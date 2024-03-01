PepsiCo Appoints Mohammad Khosa As CEO For Pakistan, Afghanistan

PepsiCo Pakistan has announced Mohammad Khosa as the new chief executive officer for Pakistan and Afghanistan.

“Extremely grateful and humbled to announce that I will be taking over the responsibility of leading our business in Pakistan and Afghanistan. It is an honor to lead such an esteemed organization known for its commitment to innovation, excellence and resilience. I am incredibly excited to work with our talented teams and partners to drive growth, foster innovation, and deliver outstanding results in these dynamic markets,” Khosa said in a post on LinkedIn.

He emphasized the importance of building on the strong foundations laid by predecessors and vowed to continue inspiring and delighting consumers with PepsiCo’s brands, making a meaningful difference in communities, and setting benchmarks for employee and stakeholder satisfaction.

Khosa concluded with enthusiasm for the journey ahead, expressing a commitment to making a lasting impact and embracing new beginnings and adventures.

Mohammad has over 18 years of experience in sales, marketing, and general management across multiple FMCG categories. Prior to PepsiCo, he worked with British American Tobacco in various key roles. His diverse business and corporate sector experience includes foods, beverages, tobacco, and technology.

His expertise spans multiple business models including franchise-owned, company-owned, agro-based and joint ventures. Mohammad is passionate about strengthening diversity in leadership, inclusion in the workplace, and increasing gender parity across teams, as well as driving multiple women’s inclusion programs in rural areas for tangible, grassroots social impact.

Mohammad is an alumnus of McGill University Canada, and a graduate of the prestigious General Management Program of the Wharton Executive Education, University of Pennsylvania. He enjoys sports, traveling, reading, and leveraging his strengths towards creating meaningful opportunities for people and facilitating community development.