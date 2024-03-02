How to Watch Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators PSL 9 Match Live Streaming

Islamabad United go face-to-face against Quetta Gladiators at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium as the two teams collide in the 18th match of the Pakistan Super League, Season 9.

Islamabad will have the support of their home fans for the first time in Season 9 as they traveled from Karachi on the back of winning their previous match against the Kings.

Quetta Gladiators are off to a flyer, as they have amassed 8 points from 5 matches. A new leader, Rilee Rossouw, has brought a new soul to the QG franchise. Their previous captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, is still the first-choice wicket-keeper, but his captaincy role has been taken over.

Live commentary, ball-by-ball updates, and the match scorecard of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani's PSL live score coverage.

The encounter will be broadcast live on two TV channels: A Sports and Ten Sports (in Pakistan).

The PSL live streaming will also be available on Tapmad TV and Jazz Tamasha.

Jazz Tamasha will also live-stream the match on their website.

Mobile Streaming will also include Snack Video which is for free, myco Mobile App, and Begin.Watch.

All platforms will provide streaming in HD quality.

The high-octane PSL 9 action can be live-streamed through these platforms:

PSL 9 Mobile Streaming:

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android IOS 1. Tapmad (paid) LINK LINK 2. Tamasha (free) LINK LINK 3. Snack Video (free) LINK LINK 4. myco LINK LINK 5. Begin.Watch LINK

PSL 9 Web Streaming:

1. Tamasha (free) LINK 2. Tapmad TV (paid) LINK

