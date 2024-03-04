Survey Reveals Number of Pakistanis Who Think Elections Were Rigged

The recently conducted survey by renowned international research firm, IPSOS, has revealed public sentiments regarding the transparency of last month’s general elections in the country.

According to the survey, 54% of Pakistanis believe that the elections were transparent. It is pertinent to mention that IPSOS is one the world’s largest research firms operating in 90 countries with a workforce of over 10,000 research professionals.

Despite allegations of massive irregularities by multiple political parties of the country, particularly the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the survey has revealed that the majority of Pakistanis view the February 8 polls as transparent.

However, 39% of the survey’s respondents hold the opposite view. 73% of those, who believe that the general elections weren’t transparent, belong to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

ALSO READ Gold Price in Pakistan Continues Winning Streak With Another Increase

As per details, more than 3,000 individuals participated in the survey. It revealed that 3 out of 5 Pakistanis consider the polling procedures fair and transparent. Rural residents were more likely to view the process positively.

Furthermore, 33% of respondents considered the suspension of mobile phone services to be a wise decision. Meanwhile, 29% viewed it as a mistake, expressing disagreement with the decision. The remaining respondents maintained a neutral stance on the issue.