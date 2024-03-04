Textile Exports Jump 20% in February 2024

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 4, 2024 | 5:13 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

Pakistan’s textile exports increased by 20 percent year-on-year (YoY) in February 2024 and stood at $1.41 billion compared to $1.18 billion during the same period of FY23, data by All Pakistan Textile Manufacturers Association (APTMA revealed Monday.

This is the highest YoY monthly increase in percentage terms after May 2022, according to Arif Habib Limited.

ALSO READ

The country’s overall exports during July-February FY24 totaled $11.16 billion against $11.22 billion during the corresponding period of last year, showing a decrease of 0.5 percent YoY.

On a month-on-month basis, textile exports show a 3.4 percent decline compared to the $1.46 billion exports witnessed in January 2024.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Exploring GulAhmed’s Diverse Summer Essential Lawn Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>