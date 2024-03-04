Textile Exports Jump 20% in February 2024

Pakistan’s textile exports increased by 20 percent year-on-year (YoY) in February 2024 and stood at $1.41 billion compared to $1.18 billion during the same period of FY23, data by All Pakistan Textile Manufacturers Association (APTMA revealed Monday.

This is the highest YoY monthly increase in percentage terms after May 2022, according to Arif Habib Limited.

The country’s overall exports during July-February FY24 totaled $11.16 billion against $11.22 billion during the corresponding period of last year, showing a decrease of 0.5 percent YoY.

On a month-on-month basis, textile exports show a 3.4 percent decline compared to the $1.46 billion exports witnessed in January 2024.