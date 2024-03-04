Weather Department Warns of Another Spell of Heavy Rain

In an update from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), citizens are advised to brace themselves for another spell of heavy rains from March 5 to March 7.

The PMD has issued a warning about potential flash flooding, snow blockages, and landslides across the country in the upcoming weeks.

It added that the areas expected to be most affected by the rains include Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Upper and Southern Punjab, and Balochistan.

Meanwhile, most parts of the country are expected to experience cold and dry weather conditions. According to PMD, Sindh will continue to be under the influence of a severe cold wave.

The temperatures are expected to plummet by 10 degrees in the coming days compared to the usual March weather conditions.

“The normal average temperature for March in Karachi is 19.4°C. Today, the temperature in Karachi was 11.1°C, which is 8.3°C lower than the normal March weather,” the PMD stated.

Officials have reported that more than 30 individuals have lost their lives in rain-related incidents across Pakistan during the recent days of heavy downpours. Additionally, thousands of schools have been closed due to the adverse weather conditions.