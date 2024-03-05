Hajj Assistants Will Be Selected Through NTS Exam for First Time Ever

The caretaker religious affairs minister announced recently that Pakistan will select assistants for this year’s Hajj pilgrimage for the first time in its history through the National Testing Service (NTS) exam.

It should be noted that every year, Pakistan selects hundreds of assistants and doctors to support local pilgrims in Saudi Arabia during the annual pilgrimage.

Those who aspire to assist pilgrims during this year’s Hajj underwent the NTS exam on Sunday as part of the selection process to proceed further in the journey.

“An important work is starting today. The selection of Hajj assistants is being done for the first time through the National Testing Service,” Religious Affairs Minister Aneeq Ahmed said.

He added that selection is being done through NTS for the first time in history to ensure transparency. The minister revealed that the ministry would be sending 625 individuals to Saudi Arabia to facilitate the pilgrims this year compared to 794 last year.

Among the 625 assistants, 540 would be doctors. “Those passing the written test will perform better during the Hajj pilgrimage,” Aneeq Ahmed stated.

In December, Pakistan disclosed the results of a draw for Hajj 2024, with over 63,000 applicants selected for the pilgrimage under the government scheme, while the remaining candidates will apply through private tour operators.