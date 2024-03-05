Strict Punishments Announced for Not Paying E-Challan in Punjab

Authorities in Punjab have announced strict measures against those who haven’t submitted e-challans, including being denied access to various facilities.

According to details, those who fail to submit fines at banks will be denied services such as obtaining a learner permit, a duplicate copy of their license, a new license, and other facilities provided by the Punjab traffic police.

Access to these services will remain unavailable until the original e-challan is submitted. Lahore Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Amara Athar has urged citizens to adhere to traffic rules.

She added that those who fail to comply will inevitably face consequences. The authorities have integrated systems across Punjab’s Safe City, police service centers, and driving license-issuing branches to arrest and penalize violators.

This initiative is expected to encourage individuals to be more responsible and think twice before breaking traffic rules. The police have stated that the use of fake number plates or tampering with them will be classified as fraud.