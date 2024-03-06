Damaged Undersea Cables Are Disrupting Internet in Pakistan Once Again

Telecommunications networks are facing disruptions due to damage inflicted on submarine cables in the Red Sea. Providers are compelled to reroute up to a quarter of traffic between Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, which includes internet traffic.

Reports from Hong Kong-based telecoms company HGC Global Communications reveal that cables owned by four major telecom networks have been severed, resulting in significant disruptions to communications networks in the Middle East.

In a statement issued on Monday, HGC revealed that an estimated 25% of traffic between Asia, Europe, and the Middle East has been affected. The company is actively rerouting traffic to mitigate disruption for its customers and is assisting affected businesses.

However, HGC did not disclose the cause of the cable damage or identify any responsible parties.

According to South Africa-based Seacom, the company owning one of the impacted cable systems, repairs are not expected to commence for at least another month. This delay is attributed in part to the lengthy process of obtaining permits to operate in the affected area.

The damage to cables in the Red Sea follows warnings from the official Yemeni government weeks earlier, cautioning about the potential targeting of cables by Houthi rebels. These Iranian-backed militants have previously disrupted global supply chains by attacking commercial vessels in this strategic waterway.

Israeli news outlet Globes reported last week that the Houthis were allegedly responsible for the cable damage. However, Yemeni rebel leader Abdel Malek al-Houthi denied these accusations. He said: “We have no intention of targeting sea cables providing internet to countries in the region.”

Subsequently, the Houthis have shifted blame to British and US military units operating in the area for the damage, as reported by the rebels’ official news agency on Saturday.