Teachers Who Conducted Census Still Waiting for Payment After a Year

Teachers who participated in the census have not received payment for it despite a year after the exercise took place.

According to sources, the teachers who conducted the census have not been compensated by the Statistics Division.

A spokesperson for the Statistics Division stated that approval for a technical grant of 4 billion rupees for payment has been granted. He added that the process of disbursing this grant is underway through the Ministry of Finance and Planning.

The spokesperson further added that payment is expected to be made soon through deputy commissioners.

According to the 2023 national census report, Pakistan’s population has crossed 240 million and the growth rate is 2.55 percent.

The most recent census data revealed that the country’s population had reached 241.49 million in 2023. This represents an increase of approximately 33.8 million individuals compared to the last census conducted in 2017 and an increase of over 110 million compared to the 1998 census.