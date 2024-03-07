Pakistan Achieves Remarkable Success At LEAP 2024

As the highly anticipated tech extravaganza, LEAP 2024, nears its conclusion, the Pakistani contingent stands out with remarkable achievements, witnessing the signing of multiple deals and partnership agreements between Pakistani companies and their global counterparts.

The third edition of the LEAP conference and exhibition, a beacon for cutting-edge technology, artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives, and innovations, is currently underway in Riyadh from March 4th to March 7th. This premier event boasts a gathering of over 1,800 local and international exhibitors, approximately 1,000 technical experts, and 600 startups.

Among the standout achievements, Pakistan’s leading ERP company has secured a transformative equity partnership with Saudi and Pakistani investors at the TechdestiNation Pakistan pavilion, a collaborative effort organized by PSEB and TDAP at LEAP 2024. This landmark investment not only signifies a pivotal moment for Pakistan’s IT industry but also underscores Saudi Arabia’s role as a global advocate for Pakistan’s technological capabilities, as remarked by H.E Ahmed Farooq, Pakistan’s ambassador to KSA.

Further strengthening Pakistan’s presence on the global tech stage, a significant partnership has been forged between Jazz, Pakistan’s premier digital operator, and TenX, an acclaimed global consultancy. This collaboration aims to revolutionize data management through Enterprise Feature Store (EFS) and Predictive AI Models.

Additionally, Abacus and ELM have solidified their commitment to innovation by officially signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), laying the groundwork for future synergies.

P@SHA, in a historic move, has signed its largest MoU to date during this mega event. This collaboration focuses on fostering cooperation and enhancing business-to-business engagement with the IT Association of Bahrain.

Furthering the spirit of collaboration, Inbox Technologies has entered into a partnership deal with Saudi Arabia’s GISSAN, showcasing the strength of cross-border cooperation in driving technological advancement.

The CEO of PSEB held pivotal meetings with high-ranking officials from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), paving the way for future collaborations. Key discussions with the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (MCIT) underscored the potential for bilateral collaboration and highlighted Pakistan’s capability to meet the diverse needs of KSA’s evolving economy.

Furthermore, meetings with ELM explored collaborative possibilities in acceleration centers and future projects, while discussions with SDAIA focused on potential collaborations and partnerships in artificial intelligence. Building on previous engagements with DCO, connections were strengthened to explore opportunities for expanding business in DCO member states.

Speaking to the media, Moriani, CEO of the Pakistan Software Export Board, highlighted the significant impact of Pakistan’s participation in LEAP, with last year witnessing a remarkable 60% growth in IT trade with KSA. This year’s participation, featuring over 70 companies and 800 delegates, holds even greater potential, reflecting Pakistan’s robust presence in the global tech landscape.

The success and momentum generated at LEAP 2024 reinforce Pakistan’s position as a key player in the global tech ecosystem, fostering innovation, collaboration, and growth.